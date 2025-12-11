Museveni Pledges Electricity connection for Bweyale during campaigns in Kiryandongo

KIRYANDONGO: President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday pledged to ensure that Bweyale, Kiryandongo District is connected to the national electricity grid, saying it was unacceptable for the area to remain without power despite a high-voltage transmission line passing through it.

Addressing residents during his campaign rally, the President directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to expedite the stepping down of electricity so that households and businesses in the district can finally access power.

Museveni, who reminisced about Bweyale’s transformation from a sparsely populated bush with only three shops, said the town’s rapid growth was partly a result of resettling families displaced by conflict in northern Uganda.

“I encouraged our people who had fled the war to come here and start a new life, which is why you now see the development in Bweyale,” he said.

The President told supporters that his visit was meant to unpack the NRM Manifesto and explain the party’s contribution to Uganda’s progress, beginning with peace.

“Our first contribution is peace. This was achieved because we built strong institutions such as the army and the police without practising sectarianism,” he said.

Museveni assured the district leadership that concerns raised in their memorandum of understanding would be addressed, including upgrading an O’Level school to add an A’Level section.

He also promised action on complaints from Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries, saying the Minister of Local Government would follow up with all affected individuals.

He warned that any diversion of PDM funds would attract consequences.

“Each beneficiary is supposed to receive one million shillings without deductions.

Anyone who diverts this money will face the law,” he said.

Focus on Wealth Creation

The President urged residents to embrace wealth creation through commercial agriculture, service delivery, hospitality, boda bodas, tourism and other enterprises.

He once again promoted the four-acre model, encouraging families to plant coffee and food crops, and to engage in poultry, piggery and fish farming. Large-scale farmers, he said, could take on crops such as cotton, tea and sugarcane, or engage in livestock rearing.

Museveni also highlighted job creation in industrial parks, noting that Namanve Industrial Park now employs 44,000 people, while the Mbale Industrial Park employs 12,000. He encouraged youth uninterested in agriculture to pursue vocational skills through the presidential skilling hubs.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja thanked the President for the peace and development he said had transformed Bunyoro, including improved road infrastructure.

Speaker of Parliament and NRM Second National Vice Chairperson Anita Annet Among called for affirmative action for youth groups in Kiryandongo, including ghetto youth and boda boda riders. She also urged the President to address persistent human-wildlife conflict due to the district’s proximity to Murchison Falls National Park and to support plans for a regional referral highway hospital.

As the campaign trail continues, Museveni reiterated that while government jobs remain limited, his administration will continue expanding opportunities through agriculture, industrialization and skilling programmes.