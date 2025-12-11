Inside $2.3 Billion U.S, Uganda Health Agreement

The Government of the United States and the Government of Uganda have signed a five-year, $2.3 billion bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining a comprehensive vision to save lives, strengthen Uganda’s health system, and enhance America’s safety, prosperity, and global health leadership.

The Memorandum of Understanding advances the U.S.– Uganda bilateral relationship and supports Uganda in building a resilient health system capable of preventing the spread of emerging and existing infectious diseases worldwide.

Under the agreement, the United States plans to support priority health programs including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, polio eradication, global health security, human resources for health, disease surveillance, and emergency preparedness.

Over the five-year period, the U.S. Government plans to provide up to $1.7 billion in support, while the Government of Uganda commits to increasing domestic health expenditures by more than $500 million, gradually assuming greater financial responsibility throughout the implementation of the framework. The agreement also includes support for faith-based healthcare providers in Uganda.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador William W. Popp said the agreement represents a significant commitment by both nations to co-invest in shared global health priorities.

“We are building on prior successes and making a significant shift toward promoting self-reliance in the health sector through strong community health systems, clear performance metrics, and a foundational commitment to data systems and global health security that will prevent and stop outbreaks from threatening Uganda, the United States, and the world,” he said.

Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija emphasized Uganda’s recognition of the critical importance of preventing the spread of emerging and existing infectious diseases globally. He noted the U.S. Government’s commitment to allocate $1.7 billion for the period 2026–2030.

He added that the Government of Uganda is committed to gradually increasing its own budgetary contribution to more than $500 million over the same period as U.S. budget support decreases.

“This collaboration will yield not only disease-specific outcomes but also significant improvements in national systems, institutions, and workforce capacity. This is highly commendable,” he said.