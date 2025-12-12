President Museveni Emphasizes NRM Achievements to Supporters in Hoima

HOIMA; The President presented the NRM Manifesto to residents of Hoima District and city, outlining the seven key contributions the movement has made to Uganda over the last 40 years.

He emphasized peace, development, wealth creation and job creation as the foundations of Uganda’s transformation.

“Thank you for coming in big numbers. I am here with other NRM leaders to present to you the contributions the NRM has put on Uganda for the last 40 years. The first contribution is peace and that one we don’t need to explain,” he said.

The President explained that development has two components: economic infrastructure and social infrastructure. He cited the improved road network in Hoima and the wider Bunyoro region, the expansion of telecommunication services, and the electrification programme which has already connected 12 out of the 14 Sub-counties/Town Councils in Hoima District, with the remaining two Kiganja and Kijongo set for connection in the next term.

President Museveni highlighted the government investments in social services, pointing out the growth of education and health facilities in the region.

Hoima District now has 64 government primary schools and 6 government secondary schools, while Hoima City has 33 government primary schools and 5 government secondary schools. All these government secondary schools offer Universal Secondary Education and Universal Post-O-Level Education and Training. Four Seed Secondary Schools are under construction and will reduce the number of Sub-counties without a government secondary school from 8 to 4.

In the health sector, Hoima District has 1 HCIV, 9 HCIIIs and 9 HCIIs, with several upgrades ongoing or planned, including elevating Kigorobya HCIV to a General Hospital and constructing new HCIIIs in underserved Sub-counties. Hoima City benefits from Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, which has a functional CT scan, a new X-ray machine under shipment, 4 radiologists, a functional ICU with 6 beds and a 15m³ oxygen plant.

The President stressed that development must be accompanied by wealth creation at household level.

“Development is good, but it’s not enough without wealth creation. We have been advising you to stop working only for the stomach but also work for the pocket,” he said.

He again advised small landholders to adopt the four-acre model and large landowners to invest in tea, ranching and cotton.

On oil, the President urged responsible management of Uganda’s new resource.

“In Uganda now we have new wealth oil. We have confirmed 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil in the Albertine region, and we are still exploring. But some people want us to misuse this money. Oil will only last about 20 years, so we must invest it in long-term projects,” he said.

President Museveni further assured Bunyoro residents that, in addition to Kabalega Industrial Park for petroleum products, the government will construct a separate industrial park for agro-processing since food and petroleum industries cannot operate in the same location.

The President also noted that job creation will come from commercial agriculture, factories, services and ICT and encouraged youth in Hoima to take advantage of the skilling centres to acquire employable skills.

Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, the NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) and Speaker of Parliament, applauded President Museveni for projects such as Hoima Stadium, Bunyoro University and improved road network, saying the President was not in Bunyoro to campaign but to celebrate NRM’s achievements.

Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja thanked the President for championing the emancipation of women, giving her own rise as the first female Prime Minister from the Bunyoro Sub-region as evidence of the opportunities created under the NRM.

NRM Vice Chairperson Western Uganda, Hon. Asiimwe Jonard thanked mobilisers for working hard to secure overwhelming support for the President and reaffirmed the region’s strong backing for the NRM.

The NRM Chairperson of Hoima District, Mr. Vincent Muhumuza Savannah, thanked the President for major developments in Hoima including Hoima International Airport and the Regional Blood Bank but raised concerns about widespread land evictions. He appealed to the President to intervene and ensure residents receive affordable and secure land titles.