Gen Katumba emphasizes importance of road signs as Joe Walker embarks on 212km trek to Hoima

HOIMA; The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala has flagged off a team of walkers led by journalist Joseph Beyanga, popularly known as Joe Walker, for a 212 kilometre national road safety awareness walk to Hoima.

The Kampala-Hoima walk, is the 5th edition of Joe Walker national road safety awareness walk aims at raising awareness about the importance of road safety, advocate for responsible road usage, and curb the rising number of road crashes in Uganda.

Additionally, the walk aim to remind drivers and road users to adopt safe practices and avoid reckless behaviors that result in fatalities and life-altering disabilities.

The Minister emphasized that road signs are critical, particularly on narrow roads and dangerous corners. “The road is talking to you. It says don’t overtake in this corner, but when you ignore it, accidents happen,” he added.

He urged all road users drivers, riders, and pedestrians to take personal responsibility. “Before you cross, look right, left, and right again. Everybody must be responsible,” he said.

Gen. Katumba praised Joe Walker and his team for championing road safety. “Joe Walker partners with us to ensure the message of ‘Save Roads, Save Lives’ reaches every Ugandan. Even saving one life matters.”

Speaking before the walk, Joe Walker highlighted that road crashes are largely preventable. “Fourteen people die on Uganda’s roads every day. It’s preventable if everyone plays their part from careful driving to law enforcement,” he said.

He added that fear of road crashes affects families across the country. “A lady once told us she no longer sends her children to the market for fear they won’t return safely. That’s not the life we ought to live. Our message is simple: let’s ensure every journey brings us home safely.”

The initiative has been supported by partners including the Ministry of Works and Transport, Nicole Foundation, Pride Bank, and Sheraton Hotel, amplifying the road safety message across Uganda.

According to Uganda Police reports, road crashes claim an average of 14 lives daily, largely due to speeding, reckless, and distracted driving, highlighting the urgent need to protect road infrastructure and promote responsible road use