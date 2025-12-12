UPDF Constructs key Bridge in Kanungu to improve connectivity

KANUNGU; Communities in Kanungu District are set to benefit from improved transport and easier access to essential services following the completion of a new bridge constructed by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

The bridge, which links Nyamizi Cell in Kihanda Sub-county to Kakoni LC1 in Nyarugunda Parish, was built by the UPDF Engineers Brigade at a cost of shs50 million . It forms part of the army’s civil–military activities marking the 45th Tarehe Sita anniversary.

For years, residents in the two villages have faced severe challenges crossing the valley that separates their communities.

Built at a cost of Shs 50 million, the bridge is part of 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations community-support initiatives. For years, residents struggled to transport agricultural produce such as coffee, bananas, and livestock, and faced difficulties accessing schools, health facilities, and other services.

Maj. Albert Mukama, head of the UPDF Engineers team in Kigezi, said the bridge was constructed using locally available timber and stones, following a cost-effective and durable engineering approach.

The structure is built to withstand heavy loads and can support vehicles transporting bulky goods. Engineers estimate that the bridge will serve the community for more than two decades with proper maintenance.

Local leaders say the new crossing will significantly ease movement across the hilly terrain, allowing farmers to trade more efficiently and enabling residents to reach public services without fear or delay.

The project also reflects the UPDF’s continued involvement in community development, as part of its broader efforts to strengthen cooperation and respond to local needs in Kigezi and beyond.

The bridge will be officially handed over to residents on January 6, 2026, marking a major milestone in improving connectivity and safety for the two villages.