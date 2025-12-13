Katikkiro Mayiga Announces Completion of Kasubi Royal Tombs Reconstruction

KAMPALA: Buganda Kingdom has officially announced the completion of the restoration of the Kasubi Tombs, one of its most sacred cultural heritage sites, bringing to an end a 15-year rebuilding journey following a devastating fire.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, marking a moment of relief, pride, and renewal for the kingdom and its people.

The Kasubi Tombs were torched in 2010 by unidentified individuals, leaving the Baganda community in shock and deep mourning.

“Reconstructing royal tombs requires specific rituals and cultural guidance. That is why the work took time,” Mayiga explained.

Delays in the project arose from the unavailability of traditional materials such as thatching grass and the wait for specialised fire-resistant paint imported from Germany.

The restoration has been funded through a combination of Shs 13 billion raised via the Toffaali fundraising drive, Shs4.3 billion from the central government, and additional contributions from the kingdom.

Mayiga noted that only a few cultural items including the symbolic leopard statue, a hand lamp, and a royal table remain to be installed before the site is ready for reopening.

The restoration process also strengthened the public standing of Katikkiro Mayiga, who spearheaded the widely embraced “Ettoffaali” fundraising campaign, mobilising contributions from subjects, well-wishers, and partners toward rebuilding the historic site.

With the restoration now complete, Buganda Kingdom celebrates the return of a treasured symbol of its identity, culture, and heritage, reaffirming its commitment to preserving its history for future generations.

Government officials have praised the kingdom’s persistence. Uganda Tourism Board Commissioner Jackline Nyirakiza Besigye commended the effort, saying, “As government, we applaud the Buganda Kingdom for its determination to complete this project. The Kasubi Tombs are a national heritage site, and we remain committed to supporting their protection.”