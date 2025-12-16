Katikkiro Mayiga commends NUP’s use of national flag as Bobi pays courtesy visit to Bulange

KAMPALA; The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has commended the National Unity Platform (NUP) for adopting the Ugandan flag as a symbol in its ongoing presidential campaign, describing the gesture as a sign of unity and national cohesion.

The remarks were made on Monday morning when NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, paid a courtesy visit to the Buganda Kingdom headquarters at Bulange, Mengo, ahead of his Rubaga Division campaign trail.

Photos of the Katikkiro warmly embracing Kyagulanyi quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread public discussion. The two later held a private meeting behind closed doors, with journalists excluded.

Addressing NUP leaders and supporters at the Bulange gardens after the meeting, Katikkiro Mayiga thanked Kyagulanyi and his team for recognising the importance of cultural identity and roots.

“I want to thank you for coming not just for coming, but for appreciating that it is very important to know your roots before embarking on anything,” Mayiga said.

During the meeting, the NUP team reportedly asked for forgiveness from Mengo and promised to improve their behavior if given an opportunity to apologize.

Addressing the delegation, the Katikkiro emphasized the importance of discipline and respect in politics.

He noted that many people have failed to clearly understand NUP’s mission because of the conduct of some of its leaders and supporters.

“Removing a regime does not require abusing people or using vulgar language. Politics should be based on respect, discipline, and clear purpose,” Mayiga said.

He compared NUP with older political parties, citing the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), which has been active in Uganda’s politics since 2000. Mayiga noted that despite its long history, there have been no widespread claims of FDC leaders or supporters engaging in consistent verbal abuse.

He questioned NUP’s approach, asking whether its mission was to promote change or simply to insult others.

The Katikkiro also advised NUP leaders to ensure their supporters behave responsibly and avoid confrontations with security forces.

He warned that no political group can gain public support if it shows disrespect to people, including security personnel tasked with maintaining law and order.

Mayiga urged the NUP leadership to reflect on their actions and adopt a more respectful and peaceful approach, noting that such behavior is important for their own safety, credibility, and long-term political success.