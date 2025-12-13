President Museveni warns groups plotting to destabilise Uganda

KAMPALA:Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has warned that individuals or groups plotting to destabilise Uganda will face decisive consequences, saying the state is alert and will not allow violence to take root in the country.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service hosted with the First Lady, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, in Entebbe on Friday, the President told religious leaders, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and invited guests that many of Africa’s conflicts are driven by “parasite groups” backed by foreign interests seeking to create chaos.



“Many of the problems in Africa are caused by parasite groups backed by foreigners who are trying to create violence in Uganda. We follow them through intelligence channels. Nobody will create chaos here. Whoever tries will end up badly,” Museveni said.

The service brought together senior clerics from different faiths, diplomats, government officials, and community leaders in a gathering that focused on gratitude, national unity, and stability.

Museveni cautioned against the revival of sectarianism, describing it as a destructive force that has torn apart several African countries. He cited Sudan as a warning example, arguing that divisions along religious and racial lines had destroyed what was once a functioning state.

“Sudan was destroyed by sectarianism of religion and race. They were calling the South Sudanese ‘Arabs,’ yet they are actually blue, not even black,” he said, stressing that artificial identities and hatred had been exploited to fuel prolonged conflict.

The President reminded the gathering that Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) rejected sectarianism long before the formation of the Inter-Religious Council in 2001, saying the principle of unity had been central to the movement since its inception.

He also reflected on Uganda’s indigenous economic systems, particularly the traditional Emyooga arrangement, which he said once ensured full employment and social stability. According to Museveni, colonialism disrupted these systems, but the NRM revived and modernised them to fit a contemporary economy, contributing to food security, industrial growth, and national resilience.

Addressing governance challenges, Museveni said problems such as corruption and poor service delivery can be tackled by citizens actively using elected Local Council (LC) structures to protect public resources and hold leaders accountable.

“This region is a culture of wealth creators who depend on their own effort,” he said, urging communities to resist political manipulation and remain focused on productivity and discipline.

The Thanksgiving Service concluded with prayers for peace, stability, and continued cooperation between Uganda’s religious institutions, government, and international partners, as the President reaffirmed that Uganda would remain firm against forces seeking to undermine its unity and security.