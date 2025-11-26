President Museveni tells Ugandans in Kanungu to vote NRM in 2026

KANUNGU; President Yoweri Museveni has urged the people of Kanungu to once again vote for the NRM in the forthcoming 2026 general elections.

Speaking during a rally at Rwere Playgrounds in Kanungu, Museveni highlighted several achievements he said the NRM has delivered not only to Kanungu but to Uganda at large over the past 40 years.

“The manifesto lists seven key contributions the NRM has made to Uganda. We don’t just promise we show what we have done. The first one is peace, and we need not over-explain it. You, the people of Kanungu, live along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and you understand what insecurity means. Uganda struggled for years, but because of the NRM, we now have total peace,” Museveni said.

The NRM presidential candidate noted that peace has enabled development, both economic and social. He pointed to several roads that have been completed and others currently lined up for construction.

“We shall tarmac the Hamurwa–Kerere–Kanungu–Buleme–Buhoma–Butogota–Hamayanja–Ifasha–Ikumba road, which is 149 km. We have the money, and we shall do it. We shall also work on the Ishasha–Katungulu road.”

He also addressed concerns about falling tea prices, assuring farmers that government interventions are on the way.

“I was concerned about the tea prices, but I was informed that the setback came from failure to use fertilizers and poor harvesting methods. Prices dropped because of poor planting and harvesting practices. This issue will be solved,” Museveni said.

“We are going to provide a loan scheme for tea farmers to buy fertilizers. This will cover large-scale farmers, including those growing cocoa and coffee. You will buy fertilizers, and once you sell your products, you pay back the loan.”

Wealth creation

Museveni used the rally to remind citizens about the importance of creating household wealth.

“Since 1960 we have advised people to separate development from wealth. I traveled on tarmac from Ntungamo, but at night, do you sleep on tarmac? First work on household incomes; the rest will be handled by the government,” he said.

He revisited the Four-Acre Model, recommended in 1996, urging landowners to diversify into poultry, piggery, fish farming, zero-grazing, and pasture production. Tea and maize, he noted, require larger pieces of land and are therefore not included in the smallholder model.

“Everything is written down, but our people are being swayed by politicians and religion instead of focusing on our message,” he added.

He concluded by thanking the people of Kanungu for their consistent support.

“NRM has done a lot. And for what we haven’t done, we know why and we shall fix it. People of Kanungu, thank you for supporting the NRM, and I ask you to do it again.”

In 2021 elections, Museveni got 72,126 votes representing 84.2% while NUP polled 6,722 (7.8%) in Kanungu.

Kanungu has 164,992 registered voters, increasing by 18,928 while the polling stations are 442 up from 309 in 2021.