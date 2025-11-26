EC says Over 21.6 million Ugandans to vote in 2026

Kampala, Uganda: The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that Uganda now has 21,681,491 registered voters ahead of the 2026 General Elections, with women making up the majority at 53 per cent as the East African country gears up for the upcoming 2026 general elections.

Addressing journalists at the EC headquarters on Wednesday, Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama also released the final polling dates, provided updates on ballot paper production, and confirmed that more than 83,000 candidates have been nominated for various elective positions from Presidency to Local Council level.

Byabakama highlighted several milestones achieved since the roadmap was launched in August 2023 and revised in July 2024, including the demarcation of electoral areas, reorganisation of polling stations, general update of the voters register, public display of the register, compilation of Special Interest Group (SIG) registers, and completion of nominations for all elective positions from President to Sub-County Councillor.

“As a result of the above activities, the Commission has now confirmed 50,739 polling stations across 71,214 villages, with 353 constituencies and 21.6 million registered voters,” he noted.

Byabakama urged all registered voters to take part in the elections: “The Commission urges the above voters to turn up to exercise their right to vote… and choose their leaders.”

He further revealed that the commission will soon begin issuing Voter Location Slips (VLS) to help voters easily find their designated polling stations. “We are directing EC staff… to make sure that every voter gets his or her Voter Location Slip,” Byabakama said.

The EC boss also announced fresh nomination dates, November 27 and 28, 2025, for candidates in seven electoral areas where aspirants passed away after their original nominations. Previously nominated candidates in those areas will not undergo the process again.

Polling Dates Confirmed

The Commission reaffirmed the full polling schedule, with voting for President and Members of Parliament set for January 15, 2026 , followed by a series of elections for Special Interest Groups, district councils, municipalities, and sub-county leaders through early February.

Byabakama called on political parties, candidates, security agencies, civil society, and voters to “take note of the respective polling dates and prepare accordingly.”

He also announced ballot paper production is ongoing, handled by a mix of international and local firms, including Al Ghurair (UAE), UniPrint (South Africa), Lykos (Greece), Sintel (Kenya), Picfare Uganda, and Graphics Systems Uganda.

Political parties participating in the presidential race are required to submit names of official agents who will witness the delivery and handling of ballot papers, both at the airport and storage facilities.

Biometric Voter Verfication Kits to be used

On the technology to be used during elections, Byabakama said the EC has procured 109,142 Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs) for use in the 2026 polls, with 60,000 devices already delivered and the remaining units expected by the end of November.

These devices will be deployed to all the 50,739 polling stations to enhance the credibility of the electoral process,” he said, adding that the upgraded kits will rely on fingerprints and facial recognition to enforce the One-Man/One-Woman-One-Vote principle.

Additionally, training of operators, district trainers, and technical teams is also underway, with nationwide demonstrations scheduled for political parties, observers, media and other stakeholders.

Number of Candidates cleared to Contest

A total of 83,597 candidates have been nominated to contest for 45,505 elective positions, ranging from the presidency to sub-county councillorship.

The EC also revealed it received about 300 petitions arising from the nomination process, which it says have been reviewed based on the law, evidence and the Commission’s mandate.

While applauding candidates who have complied with campaign guidelines, Byabakama expressed concern over incidents of violence, defacement of campaign materials, impromptu processions and the use of inciteful language.

He warned that the Commission “will not hesitate to apply sanctions” against candidates or parties violating electoral laws.

Justice Byabakama assured the country that the Commission remains committed to delivering a free, fair, transparent and credible election as mandated under Articles 60 and 61 of the Constitution.

A credible electoral process is a shared responsibility,” he said, urging all Ugandans to uphold peace and lawful participation as the country heads into the crucial polling period.