EC reopens nominations in seven electoral areas after candidates die

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that fresh nominations will be conducted in seven electoral areas following the deaths of candidates who had been cleared to contest in the 2026 General Elections.

Justice Simon Mugyenyi Byabakama explained that the exercise will take place on November 27th and 28th, 2025, in accordance with Section 26 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, which mandates the reopening of nominations if a candidate dies before polling.

The EC had previously completed the main nomination process, clearing 83,597 candidates for 45,505 positions, ranging from Presidential to Sub-county level.

“We must ensure that voters in the affected areas have a choice on polling day. Fresh nominations are therefore necessary to replace the candidates who have passed away,” Justice Byabakama said.

The deceased candidates include:

Tumwikirize Kaakuba Pagiel, Independent, Sub-county Chairperson, Manyogaseka, Kassanda

Kubal Patrick, Male Older Persons Representative, Loyoro Sub-county, Kaabong

Wooti Julius Paul, NRM, Directly Elected Councillor, Buwakhata and Bukibokolo, Bududa

Akello Joan, NRM, District Woman Councillor, Ayabi Town Council, Kwania

Sembuzi Gerald, NRM, Directly Elected Councillor, Kisailizi and Lwampanga, Nakasongola

Nagudi Beth, NRM, Woman Councillor, Bukiise Sub-county, Sironko

Mwebaze Racheal, NRM, Woman Councillor, Asinget and Kayoro, Tororo

Justice Byabakama clarified that only positions left vacant by the deceased candidates will be reopened, and nominees already cleared in the affected areas will not need to repeat the process.

The General Election for President and Members of Parliament is scheduled for January 15, 2026.

Uganda currently has 21,681,491 registered voters, with women accounting for 11,347,129 (53%) and men 10,334,362 (47%). The country’s administrative structure includes 146 districts, 312 counties, 353 constituencies, 2,191 sub-counties, 10,717 parishes, and 71,214 villages, served by 50,739 polling stations nationwide.