Mother and Baby Aged Seven Months Die After Falling Into Hidden Septic Tank

MASAKA: Residents of Binyonyi A Village in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, Masaka City, were left in shock after a 30-year-old woman and her seven-month-old baby died when they accidentally fell into a concealed septic tank on their rental property.

The deceased were identified as Haula Nassaka, commonly known as Haawa, and her infant.

According to neighbours, Nassaka was doing laundry and hanging clothes when she unknowingly stepped on a weak section of the septic tank, which had been loosely covered with soil.

The ground gave way, causing her and the baby, who was strapped to her back, to fall in.

“We heard someone screaming for help, and when we rushed outside, we could only see hands sinking into the ground,” said one of the residents

Police firefighters, assisted by locals, later retrieved the bodies from the tank. Village chairperson Florence Nantongo said the landlord had covered the septic tank with soil and planted vegetables on top, making it invisible to tenants.

“The septic tank wasn’t visible. It was covered with soil and plants, so she probably didn’t know she was standing right on top of it,” Nantongo explained.

Binyonyi B LC I Chairperson Hajj Muhammad Ssentengo urged residents and landlords to ensure that septic tanks are well reinforced and properly sealed to prevent similar tragedies.

Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed the incident, noting that investigations are underway to establish the circumstances under which the tank collapsed.

The bodies were taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem examination.