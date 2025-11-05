Eight-Months Pregnant Woman and Husband Burnt to Death in Mukono

MUKONO; Shock and grief have engulfed Mpumu Village in Ntenjeru–Kisoga Town Council, Mukono District, after a pregnant woman and her husband were burned to death in a brutal night attack by unknown assailants. Authorities have launched investigations, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The deceased have been identified as Christine Nambiro, 28, who was eight months pregnant, and her husband Joseph Jolly Kabazi, 40.

The couple was reportedly asleep in their home when attackers surrounded the house late at night, broke a window, and poured petrol inside before setting it ablaze.

Eyewitness Zainabu Namboozo, one of the first on the scene, described the horror.

“We arrived at the home and were ushered in by smoke. It appears the killers broke the window and poured petrol inside before lighting the fire,” she said.

She added that the couple had called for help, and residents attempted to break down the door to rescue them.

Neighbors said the fire was too intense to save the couple despite their efforts.

“We tried to put out the fire and break the door, but it was too late. The flames were too strong,” said Namuddu Resty.

Another resident, Brenda Namubiru, noted that the fire could not have been accidental as the couple’s kitchen is detached from the house.

David Kalule, a local resident, linked the rise in such attacks to youth unemployment.

“This is the second fire we’ve had here. Many young people are jobless and desperate, which may be contributing to this criminality,” he said. Some residents suspect the attack could be related to an ongoing land dispute in the community.

Village chairperson Kajubi Michael Ssalongo condemned the attack. “We condemn this act in the strongest terms. If it’s over land, then people have taken things too far. We want police to take serious action,” he said.

At Herona Community Hospital, Dr. Frank Mubiru said the couple sustained severe burns and were referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized care.

“We did everything possible to stabilize them before referral, but the burns were too extensive. Both victims were in critical condition and passed away before reaching Mulago,” he said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the incident, saying investigations are underway.

“We have opened a case of murder by arson. Preliminary information indicates that the attackers used petrol to burn the victims inside their home. Our team is following several leads to establish the motive and apprehend the culprits,” Onyango stated.

The attack occurred near Salama School for the Blind, where 11 blind pupils were killed in a similar fire in 2022, intensifying community fears.