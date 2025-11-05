Makerere Guild President Ssentamu Churchill Faces Forgery Claims Over Youth MP Nomination

KAMPALA; A group of Makerere University students has petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) to disqualify student leader Churchill Ssentamu from the race for Central Region Youth Member of Parliament, accusing him of forging signatures during his nomination process.

Led by lawyer Namakajo Deric Fredric, the students allege that Ssentamu, who is contesting as an independent candidate, submitted nomination forms containing their names and signatures without their consent.

In their petition, the students claim that Ssentamu’s actions constitute forgery and impersonation, violations of both electoral laws and the ethical standards governing youth election candidates.

“We were shocked to see our names appear on his list of endorsers, yet we never signed or consented to support his candidature,” Namakajo said.

“This is an abuse of the nomination process, and we want the Electoral Commission to take action and remove him from the race.”

The students are also demanding that the EC verify the authenticity of Ssentamu’s nomination documents and impose disciplinary measures if the allegations are proven.

The Electoral Commission has confirmed receipt of the petition and is expected to review the complaints before deciding on Ssentamu’s eligibility to contest in the elections.

However, Ssentamu Churchill James has dismissed the claims as politically motivated lies aimed at derailing his campaign.