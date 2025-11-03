EC releases polling dates for 2026 general elections

KAMPALA ; The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially released the polling dates for the 2026 General Elections, setting the stage for the election of the President, Members of Parliament, and Local Government leaders across Uganda.

According to a press release signed by the EC Chairperson, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, the elections will be conducted between 15th January and 6th February 2026, in accordance with Article 61(2) of the Constitution of Uganda.

The elections for the President and Members of Parliament, including directly elected MPs and District Woman Representatives, will take place on 15th January 2026.

Subsequent elections will follow for various special interest groups and local government leaders. The National Conference for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) will be held on 19th January 2026, the same day elections for councillors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) at Sub-county, Town, and Municipal Division levels will be conducted.

Councillors representing SIGs at Municipality and City Division levels will vote on 20th January 2026, while the National Conference for Workers Representatives will be held on 21st January 2026.

District and City Local Government elections, including those for District Chairpersons, Lord Mayors, and Councillors, are slated for 22nd January 2026, followed by Municipality and City Division elections on 27th January 2026.

National conferences for the National Female Youth Representative, National Female Older Persons Representative, and UPDF Representatives to Parliament will all take place on 28th January 2026.

The EC further scheduled the District and City SIG councillor elections for 29th January 2026, the Regional Conference for Older Persons Representatives for 2nd February 2026, and elections for Sub-county, Town, and Municipal Division Chairpersons and Councillors for 4th February 2026.

The electoral calendar will close with the Regional Conferences for Regional Youth Representatives to Parliament on 6th February 2026.

Justice Byabakama reminded all candidates, agents, supporters, election observers, and the general public to observe the respective dates and comply with polling guidelines.

“All candidates, their agents and supporters, election observers and the general public are reminded to observe the respective dates and participate in accordance with the guidelines for polling for the respective elective position,” he stated.

The Electoral Commission reaffirmed its commitment to organizing regular, free, and fair elections in line with the Constitution and electoral laws of Uganda.