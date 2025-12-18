EC Adjusts Polling Dates for Special Interest Group Elections

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Electoral Commission has revised the polling dates for elections of representatives of Special Interest Groups at both Parliamentary and Local Government Council levels.

In a statement on Wednesday, Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon announced that the National Conference for the Election of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Representatives to Parliament, originally scheduled for 19th January 2026, has been postponed to 3rd February 2026.

Similarly, elections of Councillors representing Special Interest Groups namely Youths, Older Persons, and PWDs, at Sub County/Town/Municipal Division level, previously set for 19th January, will now take place on 30th January 2026.