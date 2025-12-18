EC Commences Issuance of Voter Location Slips Nationwide

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Electoral Commission has started issuing voter allocation slips to registered voters across Uganda ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Hajjat Aisha Lubega, the Vice Chairperson of the Commission, said the initiative is aimed at making it easier for voters to locate their polling stations and participate fully in the elections.

The voter allocation slips (VLS), which began distribution on December 15, 2025, will continue until January 13, 2026, and will be available at parish-level distribution points.

Each slip contains a voter’s photograph, full names, date of birth, district, city, constituency, sub-county, parish, and polling station. A unique barcode on each slip will allow verification through the new biometric voter verification system during polling.

According to the Commission, the Voter Location Slips are being issued at parish and ward level, in line with schedules prepared by respective Parish and Ward Supervisors, who are employees of the Electoral Commission.

‎The EC chairperson explained that the introduction of the VLS is a direct response to challenges experienced in previous elections, where some voters reported difficulties in locating their designated polling stations on polling day.

‎”Each Voter Location Slip bears key particulars of a voter, including a photograph, full names, date of birth and detailed voting location information such as district or city, constituency, sub-county, parish and polling station. The slips also carry a unique barcode, which will be read by Biometric Voter Verification Machines deployed at all polling stations during the elections,” said Byabakama.

‎The Commission noted that the VLS will be used in all four rounds of voting during the 2026 General Elections. These include the Presidential and Parliamentary elections, District and City Chairpersons and Councillors elections, Municipality and City Division Chairpersons and Councillors elections, as well as Sub-county, Town and Municipal Division Chairpersons and Councillors elections.

‎Emphasising the integrity of the process, the EC chairperson stressed that the Voter Location Slips are free of charge and must only be collected in person by the voter from the designated Parish or Ward Supervisor.

‎The Commission has called upon all registered voters to collect their slips from their respective parish headquarters and to keep them securely to avoid damage or tampering with the barcode, which is critical for verification on polling day.

However, the EC clarified that possession of a Voter Location Slip alone does not automatically guarantee voting. Only voters whose particulars appear on the official Polling Day Register will be allowed to vote.

‎The Commission urged the public to cooperate with election officials during the issuance exercise, noting that the initiative is intended to improve efficiency, reduce confusion at polling stations and enhance transparency in the electoral process as the country prepares for the 2026 polls.