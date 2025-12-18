NWSC’s Eng. Mahmood Lutaaya Reaffirms Commitment to Clean, Safe Water for Ugandans

KAMPALA, UGANDA; National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring access to clean, safe, and affordable water for all Ugandans, as highlighted by Eng. Mahmood Lutaaya, the General Manager Kampala Water.

Eng. Mahmood Lutaaya emphasized that clean water is water that can be safely used by the public without posing any harm to human health.

He underscored the importance of water quality in promoting public health, economic productivity, and overall well-being.

Lutaaya explained that the Ministry responsible for water and the environment plays a critical role in ensuring that water supplied to the public meets high safety and quality standards.

“The role of the ministry is to ensure that very clean water is provided to the population,” he said, noting that NWSC works closely with government stakeholders to achieve this mandate.

On the issue of water affordability, Lutaaya highlighted NWSC’s efforts to make water accessible to ordinary citizens.

He revealed that with as little as Shs 100, an ordinary citizen can obtain four 20-liter jerrycans of water. However, he clarified that different tariffs apply depending on usage.

“Some people use water for business purposes; for them, a 20-liter jerrycan costs Shs 120, while industries pay Shs 59,” he said.

This tiered pricing structure, according to Lutaaya, is designed to protect domestic users while ensuring sustainability of water services.

Addressing challenges facing the water sector, Lutaaya identified water theft as one of the major obstacles to efficient service delivery. He noted that ironically, those with more resources are often the biggest offenders.

“One of the major challenges is water theft, and those who have more are often the ones stealing the most,” he said.

He further revealed that NWSC is actively working with the Uganda Police Force and other enforcement agencies to curb illegal connections and water theft. These efforts are aimed at safeguarding water infrastructure, reducing losses, and ensuring equitable distribution of water to all consumers.

Lutaaya reiterated NWSC’s commitment to expanding access to clean and safe water, enhancing affordability, and strengthening enforcement against illegal practices.

He called upon the public to support these efforts by using water responsibly and reporting any cases of water theft.