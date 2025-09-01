EC sets nomination dates for 2026 Local Government elections

KAMPALA: The Electoral Commission (EC) has released a roadmap for the nomination of candidates ahead of Uganda’s 2025–2026 general elections.

The roadmap indicates that between September 3–24, 2025, is the period for aspirants to secure their place on the ballot.

The timetable shows that the process will kick-off with nominations for district and city chairpersons together with councillors for both administrative levels, from September 3 to 5.

The exercise according to the EC will be conducted at the respective district electoral offices where candidates intend to contest.

From here, Municipality and Division chairpersons together with councillors will come in between September 8 and 10, 2025.

These will be followed by nominations for municipal division chairpersons, sub-county chairpersons, and town council councillors from September 11 to 24.

Addressing scribes, Electoral Commission public relations officer Julius Musinguzi explained the vitality of this nomination exercise, saying it opens that gateway for one to be confirmed as a candidate.

“To be nominated is the start to be elected as a leader. You must first qualify through selection before you can appear on the ballot as a candidate. Candidates who successfully complete nomination will feature on ballot papers and later campaign ahead of polling, scheduled to take place between January 12 and February 9, 2026″ he explained adding that the exact polling days will be communicated in due course.

Regarding independent candidates, Musinguzi said that election symbols have already been published in the government gazette adding that allocation will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis, depending on who completes nomination first.

He added that Candidates sponsored by political parties will appear under their respective party symbols.

To reduce on congestion at nomination centers, the Commission has issued strict guidelines for attendance during nominations, limiting each aspirant to only two supporters.

The Commission urged all aspirants and political parties not to violate the laid down nomination program together with it’s guidelines to facilitate a smooth nomination process.