PICTORIAL: Kampala Hash House Harriers Honor Late Rajiv Ruparelia with Emotional Tribute Run

KAMPALA: On Monday, August 25, the Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3) community converged at the newly completed RR Pearl Towers, a majestic skyscraper owned by Ugandan billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia, to pay tribute to his late son, Rajiv Ruparelia. The poignant event, meticulously organized by the quiz team, was a heartfelt gesture to honor Rajiv’s memory and celebrate his life.

As the sun began to set over the Kampala skyline, casting a warm orange glow over the city, hundreds of hashers gathered at the RR Pearl Towers, eager to participate in the tribute run. At precisely 5:55 pm, the event kicked off, with Sudhir Ruparelia, himself an avid hasher, graciously participating in the run alongside the KH3 community. The atmosphere was somber, yet celebratory, as the hashers embarked on a scenic route that wound its way through the city.

The run, which concluded at 7:00 pm, was a testament to the enduring bond between the KH3 community and the Ruparelia family. Sudhir’s presence at the event, both as a participant and as a host, underscored the significance of the occasion and his appreciation for the KH3 fraternity’s gesture.

As the hashers reconvened at the RR Pearl Towers, Sudhir ensured that his guests were treated to a wonderful afterparty, replete with music, laughter, and merriment, which extended into the late hours of the night. The evening was a fitting tribute to Rajiv’s life, celebrating his love for hashing, his camaraderie with fellow hashers, and the indelible mark he left on the KH3 community.

In a heartfelt address, Sudhir expressed his profound gratitude to the KH3 fraternity for organizing the tribute run, praising their kindness, compassion, and generosity. His words were a poignant reminder of the strong bonds that exist within the KH3 community, bonds that transcend the boundaries of hashing to encompass a deeper sense of camaraderie, empathy, and shared humanity.

Rajiv Ruparelia, a dynamic entrepreneur, sportsman, and philanthropist, left an indelible mark on the business landscape of Uganda. As a key driver of the Ruparelia Group’s expansion, Rajiv spearheaded the company’s growth across various sectors, including real estate, education, hospitality, and recruitment. His extraordinary philanthropic endeavors, characterized by generosity and compassion, touched the hearts of many, cementing his legacy as a remarkable individual who made a lasting impact on his community.

As the evening drew to a close, the hashers departed the RR Pearl Towers, each carrying with them memories of a truly special evening, one that would remain etched in their hearts for years to come. The tribute run, meticulously organized by the quiz team, was a resounding success, a testament to the KH3 community’s capacity for compassion, empathy, and kindness.