Uganda Shines as NWSC’s Prepaid Water System Attracts World Attention

KAMPALA: Uganda is winning international recognition for an innovation that is changing lives at home and inspiring utilities abroad. The SUSTEQ prepaid water meter system, introduced by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) in July 2024, has put the country on the global map.

The project, launched under the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation initiative, sells water at just UGX 25 per jerrican of 20 litres, a sharp contrast from the UGX 500 once charged by vendors. Beyond affordability, the system has boosted performance, with monthly revenue collections rising to UGX 83.3 million by June 2025, surpassing targets by 132%.

This success has turned Uganda into a classroom, where delegations from Zambia’s Nkana Water and Sewerage Company, Malawi’s Blantyre Water Board, and Somaliland’s Hargeisa Water Agency have all visited to learn from NWSC.

The project has also earned praise from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Global Water Operators’ Partnership Alliance (GWOPA).

According to UPP Branch Manager Ms. Evelyn Mukajusi, the model is succeeding because it blends modern technology with direct community involvement.

“People now have control of their own water and trust the system,” she said.

Success has many relatives, a proverb goes, and today, NWSC’s success story is no longer just for Uganda, but a regional model and a source of pride for the nation.