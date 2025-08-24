EULOGY: Famous Hashette Jjunju Prossy, aka “Swing Inn,” Passes Away

KAMPALA: Family, friends, and the entire Kampala Hash House Harriers fraternity are mourning the loss of Prossy Jjunju, who passed away on Friday, August 22, at a clinic in Kampala.

Jjunju Prossy, affectionately known as “Swing Inn,” was a beloved hashette renowned for her camaraderie and merrymaking spirit. She was an integral part of the Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3), a global running fraternity fondly described as “a drinking club with a running problem.”

According to a family source, Jjunju had been in and out of the hospital for weeks, battling an undisclosed illness.

Below is a heartfelt eulogy from a friend and fellow hasher:

KWAHERI RAFIKI YANGU JJUNJU

Today, we return to bid a final farewell to our beloved Hasher, Jjunju, whose sudden and untimely passing has left us shattered and heartbroken. Though many of us were absent, participating in the Rwezori marathon, our spirits remained with her, and now, we return to lay her to rest, united in our grief and celebration of her life.

Jjunju was a radiant soul, illuminating our lives with warmth, kindness, and compassion. Her infectious laughter, bright smile, and generous heart made her a cherished friend, trusted confidante, and shining star within our fraternity.

With her remarkable sense of humor, Jjunju had a way of making us laugh, even on our toughest days. Her wit, charm, and ability to find joy in every moment inspired us to live life to the fullest.

As we prepare to lay her to rest on Tuesday at her ancestral home in Masaka, we do so with a sense of collective purpose, our footsteps united in grief and our hearts bound together in love. We will miss her dearly, but we take comfort in the memories we shared, the laughter we enjoyed, and the lessons we learned from her extraordinary life.

To her children, family, and friends, we offer our deepest condolences. May the Almighty God strengthen and comfort you during this difficult time. May He wrap His loving arms around you and provide you with peace, solace, and hope.

Rest in peace, dear Jjunju. May your love, light, and legacy continue to inspire us to live, love, and laugh together.

Farewell, dear friend. Your memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

War Monger✍🏾.

