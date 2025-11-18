Former UCDA boss Iyamulemye Passes on

KAMPALA ; The former head of the now dissolved Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), Dr. Emmanuel lyamulemye, has passed away. According to the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, Dr. Iyamulemye died earlier today.

Minister Tumwebaze paid tribute to him as a central figure in Uganda’s coffee industry, noting that he was instrumental in shaping and executing the country’s coffee roadmap an effort that significantly boosted national coffee production and exports.

He remarked that Dr. Iyamulemye’s tenure saw major improvements in coffee quality control, a strengthened extension system for farmers, and a successful push to elevate Uganda’s global competitiveness as a coffee-producing nation. Tumwebaze also praised his relentless advocacy in international coffee organizations, where he championed fair recognition of African coffees, particularly Uganda’s robusta and Ethiopia’s arabica. He described him as courageous, sharp, and unwavering in his service, adding that he and colleagues worked tirelessly to open new opportunities for the sector.

Dr. Iyamulemye, an agricultural scientist with more than two decades of experience in public service and agribusiness, leaves behind a legacy of growth. During his leadership, Uganda’s coffee earnings rose to about $1.9 billion.

Earlier in his career, shortly after completing graduate studies, he served as programme director for a project aimed at promoting New Rice for Africa (NERICA) in Uganda, supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

In 2010, he became the National Programme Coordinator for two major EU-funded initiatives under the Office of the Prime Minister: the Northern Uganda Agriculture Livelihoods Recovery Programme (ALREP – €20 million) and the Karamoja Livelihoods Programme (KALIP – €15 million).

Dr. Iyamulemye was appointed UCDA’s chief executive in 2016, and his contract was renewed in 2021 following what the board described as a successful first term.

His leadership at UCDA came to an end when President Museveni, in December 2024, assented to the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024 finalizing Parliament’s earlier decision to rationalize the authority.