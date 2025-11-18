Finance Trust Bank secures ISO Security certification

KAMPALA; Finance Trust Bank has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems. The achievement confirms that the bank adheres to rigorous international protocols for protecting sensitive financial and customer data.

Finance Trust Bank (FTB) is a Tier 1 commercial bank established in 1984. It offers a wide range of financial services like loans, deposit accounts, money transfers, and online banking, primarily targeting micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs, salary earners, and youth. The bank has a strong presence in rural areas and a significant female customer base.

The certification was issued by Interdigicert Kenya, which is accredited by KENAS, following a comprehensive, independent audit. The certification date was Oct. 24, 2025. This milestone was part of the bank’s strategic goal to strengthen regulatory compliance and create a secure information environment, aligning with its values of integrity and customer focus.

The scope of the certification is comprehensive: it covers all systems, processes, services, and personnel involved in delivering banking services, including Data Center Operations and digital processing platforms that handle critical customer information.

Uganda’s Finance Trust Bank integrates global ISO 27001 protocols across all systems and personnel, confirming a robust framework for managing information security risks.

Annet Nakawunde Mulindwa, Managing Director of Finance Trust Bank, emphasized the importance of the certification for customer trust and market position.

“The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers and stakeholders that their data is protected by best-in-class security controls,” Mulindwa said. “In today’s digital banking landscape, selling trust is as critical as selling financial services, and this milestone reflects our vision to be a trusted, customer-centric digital bank.”

She further revealed that for customers, the certification provides assurance that the bank meets stringent international benchmarks, offering stronger data protection and improved service continuity, thereby reducing the risk of service disruption or regulatory penalties.

“Achieving this global standard elevates the bank’s reputation in the financial sector, differentiating it as a secure and reliable institution that supports sustainable growth,”Namulindwa stated.

Martin Acegere, Head of Risk at Finance Trust Bank, noted that achieving the ISO standard required resilience and teamwork across departments to balance strict timelines with ongoing daily operations.

Finance Trust Bank achieves ISO 27001 certification. The global standard verifies comprehensive data governance and customer security.

“Implementing the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard confirms our proactive stance against the growing complexities of the digital threat landscape,” Acegere said. “This certification validates our investment in security infrastructure and our commitment to maintaining the highest level of data governance.”

The bank has already trained ISMS Champions across all branches and departments to champion security awareness and ensure compliance. The certification is subject to annual surveillance audits, ensuring the bank maintains continuous monitoring and improvement of its information security framework.