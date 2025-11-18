Museveni Appoints Eng. Badru Kiggundu as Busitema University Chancellor

KAMPALA; President Museveni has appointed former Electoral Commission chairperson, Eng. Dr. Badru Kiggundu, as the third Chancellor of Busitema University. The appointment was confirmed in an official statement released by the university.

“H.E. Gen. Yoweri K. Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, has appointed Eng. Dr. Badru M. Kiggundu as the 3rd Chancellor of Busitema University,” the statement read.

Dr. Kiggundu is set to be officially installed on November 28, 2025, and is expected to preside over the university’s 16th graduation ceremony.

Biography

Dr. Kiggundu is a civil engineer, academic, and consultant with extensive experience in public service. He currently chairs the presidential select committee overseeing the completion of Isimba and Karuma Hydroelectric Power Stations.

He served as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Uganda for 14 consecutive years, from 2002 to 2016. Additionally, he is the current board chairperson of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

Busitema University is a multi campus model public University located in the eastern region of Uganda.

The main campus is at Busitema and other campuses at Nagongera, Namasagali, Arapai, Mbale, Pallisa and Kaliro.

Established by Statutory Instrument in 2007, the University focuses on relevant and critical study programs in Engineering, Science Education, Health Sciences, Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Management Sciences and Vocational Education.