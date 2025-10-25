Museveni appoints Canon Mathew Rukikaire as Kabale University Chancellor

KAMPALA; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Canon Mathew Rukikaire, the former Minister of Privatisation, as the new Chancellor of Kabale University, making him the second person to hold the position since the institution became a public university.

The appointment follows a recommendation by the Kabale University Council, chaired by Adison Kakuru, earlier this year after the end of Prof. George Mondo Kagonyera’s tenure. Prof. Kagonyera, who was first installed in 2016 and reappointed in 2021, completed his second four-year term on April 28, 2025.

In an instrument of appointment dated October 17, 2025, President Museveni invoked the powers vested in him under Section 30(1) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, officially confirming Canon Rukikaire’s appointment for a four-year term.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Section 30(1) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act and acting on the recommendation of the University Council, I, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, do hereby appoint Hon. Canon Mathew Rukikaire as Chancellor of Kabale University for a period of four years with effect from the date of assumption of duty,” the President’s instrument reads.

Prof. Joy Constance Kwesiga, the University’s Vice Chancellor, confirmed receipt of the President’s appointment letter, adding that preparations are underway for Canon Rukikaire’s installation ceremony, which will be held at the university’s Kikungiri Hill campus.

University Council Chairperson Adison Kakuru welcomed the appointment, describing Canon Rukikaire as a seasoned leader whose experience and commitment to public service will significantly benefit the university.

“He is an experienced person, well known for his dedication to serve. As the University Council Chairperson, I consider his appointment the best decision,” Kakuru said.

Canon Mathew Rukikaire is a respected political figure and entrepreneur who played a significant role in Uganda’s economic reforms and the privatization program of the 1990s.

Kabale University, located in the Kigezi sub-region, began in 2002 as a private community initiative before being taken over by the government in 2015. It has since grown into one of Uganda’s leading public universities, known for its academic excellence and focus on regional development.