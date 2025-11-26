President Museveni Urges Ugandans in Kabale to Support NRM

RUKIGA; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on Ugandans to renew their trust in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) by evaluating the party’s performance over the past four decades, saying the party’s legacy is anchored in visible and tangible contributions that have transformed the country.

Addressing thousands of supporters on Tuesday 25th November 2025, at Rushebeya playground in Rushebeya Sub-County, Rukiga District, President Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential flag bearer, said Ugandans have every reason to vote for NRM because its record is grounded in achievements rather than promises.

“If you support NRM, you’re on the right path because NRM talks about the visible contributions it has made to Uganda,” President Museveni said, during his address that centered on peace, development, infrastructure, and wealth creation. The rally formed part of his ongoing campaign trail in Western Uganda as he seeks re-election in the 2026 general elections.

President Museveni placed peace at the top of what he called the “seven contributions of NRM,” arguing that national stability remains the most critical achievement of his government.

“What is important is to tell you the seven contributions of NRM, starting with peace. Uganda is peaceful because of NRM,” the President said.

He pointed to ongoing instability in neighbouring countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where communities face daily insecurity. In contrast, he said, Ugandans have enjoyed decades of stability.

“Yesterday in Kisoro, people spoke about the suffering their neighbours in the DRC continue to face due to insecurity. Ugandans today enjoy stability because of the peace built over the years,” he added, emphasizing that peace has allowed the country to prioritize development, attract investment, and grow the economy.

The President said that when the NRM came into power in 1986, electricity supply in the western region was scarce and unreliable.

“When the NRM came into power, this side of Kabale had no electricity from Jinja. The power line stopped in Kasese, and Kabale relied on a small dam at Kariba,” President Museveni explained.

He noted that today, nearly the entire region is connected, with Rukiga boasting four of its six sub-counties on the national grid.

“Plans are underway to electrify Bukinda and Mparo sub-counties in the next term,” he said.

Regarding safe water access, President Museveni said he was pleased to learn that Rukiga now has 83% rural safe water coverage, supported by gravity flow schemes, solar-powered irrigation, rainwater harvesting systems, and ongoing sanitation upgrades.

President Museveni also credited the NRM government with transforming Uganda’s road network, particularly linking major regions and border points.

“We worked on the road network right from Kampala to Kabale up to the Katuna border. We also did the Kabale–Kisoro Road, then the road from Mbarara–Rukungiri–Kanungu up to Kihiihi,” he said.

He announced that new works will commence on the long-awaited Muhanga–Rwamucucu road, connecting Kamwezi, Rubale, Rukungiri, and eventually joining the Kanungu road. The announcement was met with loud applause, as road infrastructure remains one of Rukiga District’s key concerns.

In a candid moment, President Museveni addressed the challenges of balancing public expectations and limited government resources.

“I need you to help me with one thing, prioritization of resources, and to do one thing at a time, not everything at once,” he said, while defending the government’s decision to increase salaries for science teachers before addressing the demands of arts teachers.

“We increased the salaries of science teachers because we need them urgently. We need all teachers, but we have to prioritize what benefits everybody before returning to the arts teachers. But the arts teachers want the salaries now-now,” President Museveni said.

Drawing parallels with the military, he argued that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) prioritizes equipment and welfare over salaries.

“In the UPDF, we prioritize equipment and the welfare of soldiers, not salary. They don’t have good houses; they still sleep in grass-thatched homes. In other countries, they prioritize salary first that is why they can’t defend themselves,” he added.

Environment and Irrigation:

President Museveni praised residents of Rukiga for protecting wetlands and avoiding environmental destruction.

“I thank you for not destroying the environment and keeping the swampy areas intact,” he said, promising a major government-funded irrigation project in the swamp to boost agricultural productivity.

“I’m going to start a big project on this swamp to enable you to start irrigation and get good yields like Dr. Muranga of Bushenyi,” the President said, highlighting Dr. Muranga’s success harvesting 53 tons of bananas per acre annually as evidence of what irrigation can achieve as opposed to 5 tons harvested by the rest of the people.

Household Wealth:

President Museveni revisited a recurring theme in his campaigns: the distinction between wealth (a personal economic gain) and development (public infrastructure and services).

“Development is for everyone like roads, schools, hospitals. Wealth is personal and private,” President Museveni told the supporters, further reminding them that the wealth creation message began as early as the 1960s in the cattle corridor, long before he became President.

He cited success stories such as George Matongo from Nakaseke, who produces 900 litres of milk daily and earns over Shs 21 million monthly despite living far from the nearest tarmac road.

“That is why we tell you to create wealth, and the tarmac road will find you,” he said.

President Museveni further revisited the 4-Acre Model, first introduced in the 1996 NRM manifesto, which guides small landholders on how to use limited land to generate consistent income through diversified enterprises such as: coffee, fruits, pasture for zero-grazing, and food crops, in addition to poultry for eggs or piggery in the backyard, and fish farming for those near wetlands.

He spoke at length about Joseph Basangwa, a former LC5 aspirant in Kamuli whose poultry enterprise, JEKA Farm, became one of Uganda’s best examples of wealth creation. Basangwa produces 200 trays of eggs daily and earns Shs 20 million per day, translating into Shs 600 million per month and Shs 7.2 billion per year.

“Somebody who had no job is now employing 300 people. Wealth creates jobs,” President Museveni said.

The President also urged the people of Rukiga to take advantage of the Parish Development Model (PDM), which he said is designed to lift households out of poverty.

Rukiga District has so far received Shs 9.2 billion in PDM funds, with 99.46% of the money disbursed to 9,163 beneficiary households. The district has 29,495 households, meaning only 31% have benefited from PDM so far.

“These remaining households must also get out of poverty. Even those already in the money economy should expand,” President Museveni said.

The President also emphasized that the real driver of employment is not government but agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT.

“Uganda has a population of 50 million people, yet government jobs are only 480,000,” he said, adding that factories, like those in industrial parks, now employ over 1.3 million people. He cited Sino-Mbale Industrial Park, which hosts 75 factories, as an example of industrialization creating new opportunities.

Free Education:

The President said free education in government schools continues to be undermined by head teachers who impose illegal fees on vulnerable families.

“When I saw this, I launched the Presidential Skilling Hubs where youths train for free in carpentry, welding, tailoring, hairdressing, baking, leather work, and other practical skills,” he said.

He reiterated plans to recruit 5,000 new teachers to reduce the need for schools to charge extra fees to hire additional staff.

Turning to oil discovery, President Museveni said Uganda’s oil discovery was possible because of the NRM government.

“Europeans were here for many years but never discovered the country’s oil. It was during the NRM government that Uganda identified its commercially viable petroleum resources,” he said.

He assured Ugandans that oil development will drive Uganda’s economy to greater heights.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, also the NRM Second National Vice Chairperson, rallied Rukiga residents to vote overwhelmingly for President Museveni.

“We appeal to the people of Rukiga to vote for President Museveni 100%. On voting day, go and vote for the old man with a hat and also vote for everyone with the bus,” she said.

She thanked President Museveni for restoring peace, strengthening development, and improving livelihoods across the country. She criticized opposition politicians who she said lack the capacity to lead the country.

“This country is not trial-and-error,” she said.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda praised President Museveni’s lifelong service to Uganda.

“He has offered all his life and energy to serve this country. He is the only candidate Ugandans should entrust with leadership,” Dr. Rugunda said.

He attributed Uganda’s increased life expectancy, from 43 years in 1986 to 68 years currently, to NRM-led health interventions such as immunization.

Presenting the district memorandum, Rukiga NRM Chairperson, Mr. Frank Besigye Kyerere welcomed President Museveni and praised his leadership. He reminded the President that in the previous elections, he garnered 81.8% of the votes cast in Rukiga.

“We expect at least 90% voter turnout, and we highly believe that more than 90% of these votes will be for His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” he said.

He listed key achievements in the district, including peace and security, a district status for Rukiga, improved rural water access, and wealth creation programs (PDM, Emyooga, UWEP, YLP, PWD initiatives).

Mr. Besigye presented several requests to the President, including the need for a district hospital, a technical school, and tarmacking of key roads, including Muhanga–Rwamucucu– Kisiizi and Rutobo–Kamwezi–Kyogo–Muhanga roads.