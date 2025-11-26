EC Condemns acts of political violence and intolerance during Campaigns

KAMPALA; The Electoral Commission (EC) has issued a stern warning to candidates, agents, and political parties over widespread non-compliance with campaign guidelines ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

While commending those who have followed the harmonized campaign schedule, adhered to designated venues, respected time limits, and used appropriate language, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama noted several worrying deviations that could undermine the electoral process.

“The Commission wishes to appreciate those candidates and their supporters who have complied with the campaign guidelines,” Justice Byabakama said.

“This has enabled the smooth conduct of campaigns in many parts of the country.”

The EC highlighted specific areas of concern, including:

Violating Traffic Rules: Organising processions that disrupt trade and lead to avoidable confrontations with law enforcement.

Impromptu Stops: Making unscheduled stops to address the public in non-designated locations.

Defamatory Language: Using words that incite disorder, hatred, or threaten violence.

Vandalism: Tearing, removing, or defacing opponents’ posters and banners.

Justice Byabakama strongly condemned political violence and intolerance.

“We strongly condemn acts of violence, hooliganism, and intolerance that have been reported in some areas across the country,” he said, appealing to all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and lawful conduct.

“We strongly appeal to all candidates, their agents, supporters, and the general public to adhere to lawful and peaceful campaign conduct.”

Mechanisms for Dispute Resolution

Byabakama reminded political actors that the Commission has established mechanisms for resolving campaign-related disputes.

Two meetings with agents of presidential candidates and security officials have already been held, with a new session planned in the coming days to “take stock of where we are, address emerging issues, and agree on the way forward.”

“I would like to state that the Commission will not hesitate to apply sanctions against any individual or political party/organisation that violates the campaign guidelines or engages in activities that threaten the integrity of the electoral process,” Justice Byabakama said, emphasizing that adherence to the law is a “shared responsibility.”

As the country approaches the 2026 elections, the Commission reiterated its commitment to delivering a transparent and credible poll.

“A credible electoral process is a shared responsibility,” Justice Byabakama concluded. “We continue to call upon all stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully and in accordance with the law.”

The EC urged all Ugandans to uphold peace, respect, and lawful participation throughout the entire electoral cycle.