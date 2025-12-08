EC Condemns Violence during Bobi Wine’s Rally in Gulu

GULU; The Electoral Commission has condemned the violent clashes that erupted during presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s campaign rally in Gulu on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

In a statement issued by EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, the Commission said it is awaiting a full investigation into the clashes, which left several people injured and led to acts of vandalism.

“The Commission is saddened that this violent confrontation happened just a few days after the Commission, together with the agents of the eight presidential candidates and the Uganda Police Force, met and resolved that there should be a return to a peaceful campaign process,” Byabakama said.

He noted that the presidential campaigns, which began on September 29, had largely progressed without major incidents.

“For the first several weeks, they were very peaceful,” he said.

Byabakama reiterated that all presidential candidates remain free to access voters across the country as long as they comply with electoral laws and Commission guidelines. He emphasised that disagreements on the campaign trail must be resolved through discussion rather than confrontation.

“If there should be any disagreement, the default position should be dialogue amongst the responsible parties so that any matter is resolved through dialogue rather than violent confrontations,” he said.

The EC further called on the Uganda Police Force to conduct thorough investigations into the Gulu incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Law enforcement agencies were also cautioned to exercise restraint and use proportionate, lawful means when enforcing electoral regulations.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi appealed to candidates, supporters and security officers to uphold peace as the campaigns continue.