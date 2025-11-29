EC Condemns Deadly Campaign Clashes, Orders Probe Into Violence

KAMPALA, UGANDA; The Electoral Commission has expressed concern over recent incidents of violent confrontations involving some candidates, their agents or supporters, and law enforcement.

In particular, the Commission condemned the violent clashes that occurred on Friday, 28th November 2025, which led to the death of one person and injuries to others, noting that such acts do not add value to Uganda’s democratic process.

The Commission described the violence as unfortunate and regrettable, especially in a campaign that has largely been peaceful across the country, where over 83,000 candidates, from Sub county councillors to President, are competing for more than 45,000 elective positions.

The Commission called for thorough investigations to establish the root causes of these incidents and to ensure that all culprits are held accountable in accordance with the law.

Reiterating its earlier guidance, the Commission urged all stakeholders, including candidates, their agents and supporters, to conduct themselves peacefully and within the law during the campaign period and beyond.

Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Byabakama Mugyenyi Simon, further appealed to candidates and their supporters to refrain from using sectarian language that fuels hatred, incites violence and provokes confrontation.

He also urged law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with electoral laws and guidelines, and to apply appropriate and proportionate measures in maintaining order, in line with the prevailing circumstances in each area.