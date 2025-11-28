One Shot Dead, Three Injured at Bobi Wine Rally in Iganga

IGANGA; A political rally led by opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, turned deadly on Friday morning after police reportedly opened fire on attendees, leaving one man dead and three others with gunshot injuries. The incident occurred at a rally in Iganga District, part of Kyagulanyi’s ongoing campaign ahead of the January 2026 general elections. Police identified the deceased as Meshach Okello, who was allegedly shot in the head.

Three others, Samuel Nuwamanya (24), Naminya Banuli (44), and Faima Namusobya (24) sustained serious injuries and were rushed to medical facilities in Iganga for treatment.

In a statement, Police said violence erupted after some individuals in the crowd began throwing stones at security personnel.

Police said officers responded with warning shots to disperse the unruly crowd. The statement further noted that the candidate’s supporters had attacked officers, causing injuries and damage to police vehicles.

Several suspects linked to the incident were arrested and remain in custody.

“The Uganda Police Force strongly condemns this hooliganism. Confronting armed officers poses grave risks, will not be tolerated, and will face decisive action,” the statement read.

However, Kyagulanyi and the National Unity Platform (NUP) strongly contest the police version of events.

The opposition leader described the shootings as “murder in cold blood,” claiming that victims were peaceful supporters leaving the venue when security forces opened fire.

Kyagulanyi further alleged that two additional individuals were shot and taken away by police, although these claims could not be independently verified.

Witnesses provided conflicting accounts. Some said panic erupted as gunfire rang out, forcing crowds to flee, while others maintained that the rally had concluded peacefully until security forces intervened.

“We were just walking home. Then we heard gunfire and people started running in all directions,” said one eyewitness, who requested anonymity for safety reasons.

The incident has intensified concerns over the handling of opposition rallies and political gatherings. Civil society groups and human rights organisations are calling for an independent investigation into the shooting and urging authorities to guarantee the safety of all Ugandans, regardless of political affiliation.

As Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections, Friday’s events in Iganga underscore the heightened political tensions and the challenges of ensuring both security and freedom of assembly during the campaign period.