NWSC’s MD Calls on districts to co-fund water expansion in underserved areas

KAMPALA,UGANDA; The Executive Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Eng Silver Mugisha, has called on district leaders across Uganda to strengthen collaboration with the corporation to accelerate access to clean water, particularly in underserved rural areas.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ baraza and evaluation meeting in Bugolobi, Mugisha said local governments have a critical role to play in extending water infrastructure by investing in essential materials such as pipes.

The meeting, which brought together district chairpersons, city and municipal mayors, and Resident District Commissioners, reviewed NWSC’s performance, achievements, and ongoing challenges in service delivery.

Dr Mugisha proposed a cost-sharing approach in which district councils would use part of their budgets to procure pipes, while NWSC would provide technical expertise, labour, and installation services.

“We need a collaborative model where local governments support infrastructure expansion, and NWSC complements this with technical capacity to ensure water reaches all communities,” he said.

He revealed that non-revenue water that is produced but not billed currently stands at 34 percent, largely due to illegal connections and theft.

He warned that the vice continues to affect the corporation’s efficiency and pledged closer collaboration with security agencies to address the problem.

The NWSC boss also pointed to technical challenges, including meter inaccuracies associated with overhead tank systems, where some water usage is not captured. He said the corporation is considering conducting local research to find lasting solutions.

On infrastructure protection, Mugisha urged leaders to work with NWSC to curb vandalism and mobilise communities to allow pipeline installation on private land.

He also appealed for political backing when offenders are prosecuted.

“We need your support when we take action against vandals and illegal users. This will help us safeguard public investments,” he added.

Local leaders welcomed the proposal but highlighted persistent challenges in the water and sanitation sector.

Jaffar Basajabalaba, Chairperson of Bushenyi District, said many municipalities are grappling with sewerage and lagoon management issues and urged fellow leaders to support the co-funding initiative.

He also recommended that water connections be made more affordable in rural and hard-to-reach areas, emphasising that subscription fees should be reduced to enable such communities to access clean piped water.

District leaders further decried the actions of road contractors who cut water pipes during road construction, causing delays as the pipes are re-laid.

They proposed that those responsible be held accountable and required to replace the damaged infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Hoima City Mayor Brian Kaboyo described sewage management as a pressing concern, noting that preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations require urgent action, including relocating the existing sewage lagoon.

Mugisha said NWSC currently lacks funds to acquire land for new sites in several districts and called on local governments to allocate public land to address the issue.

Local government leaders also proposed that NWSC extend financial support to councils to help enact ordinances aimed at curbing vandalism and water theft. Mugisha said the corporation would assess whether this request falls under its corporate social responsibility framework.

The meeting underscored the growing need for joint efforts between central government agencies and local authorities to improve water access and sanitation services across Uganda.