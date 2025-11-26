Tycoons Sudhir, Matovu Yanga honoured as Kampala’s Best Business Landlords of 2025

KAMPALA; Real estate tycoons Sudhir Ruparelia and Haji Muhammad Matovu Yanga have been recognised among the Best Business Landlords of the Year 2025, an accolade celebrating outstanding professionalism and responsible property management in Kampala.

The award, presented by a consortium of urban development bodies and tenant-welfare advocates, honours landlords who maintain safe, well-managed premises, uphold tenant rights, and contribute to a supportive business environment.

The committee said the recognition is reserved for landlords who demonstrate consistent professionalism, accountability, and strong tenant relations.

Sudhir, through Meera Investments and the Ruparelia Group, controls one of Uganda’s largest real estate portfolios.

His developments include Speke Resort Munyonyo, East Africa’s biggest lakeside resort known for its outstanding architectural design; Kabira Country Club, which is currently undergoing renovations to upgrade it to a five-star hotel; Pearl Tower, a 25-storey building recognised for its modern design and high-end amenities; Kingdom Kampala which is one of the city’s iconic mixed-use developments, featuring modern architecture and offering a blend of office space, retail units, and dining options; and the One-10 Apartments in Kololo, a development that stands out for its striking modern façade and architecture.

Several other projects are also underway, most notably the Paradise Island Resort on Lake Victoria. The project is in its final phase, with 95% of structural work completed. Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Speke Resort Munyonyo, the luxury retreat is expected to become Uganda’s newest high-end destination for honeymooners, holidaymakers, and corporate groups seeking exclusivity and tranquillity.

Beyond property, his business empire spans banking, hospitality, education, and agriculture.

His journey began modestly after saving $25,000 in the UK before returning to Uganda in 1985. He launched a beer distribution business before venturing into real estate a move that would eventually redefine the city’s skyline.

Haji Matovu Yanga, widely known as the “king of commercial arcades,” owns several high-traffic buildings in downtown Kampala, including Yanga Plaza and Yanga Mall.

The award committee highlighted his commitment to creating safe and organised trading spaces, fair rental rates, and efficient property management systems.

Traders have praised him for quick responses to concerns, improved security, better sanitation, and accessible business premises.