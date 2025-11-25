FDC’s Otai Sues Speaker Among, EC Over Unopposed Nomination

BUKEDEA; The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) aspirant for the Bukedea Woman MP seat, Norma Susan Otai, has sued the Electoral Commission and speaker of parliament, Annet Anita Among. ‎

In the lawsuit, Otai describes what she calls the EC’s failure to provide a timely ruling on her candidacy challenges, raising significant concerns about electoral integrity and the rule of law. Otai’s legal troubles began when she attempted to access the nomination centre in Bukedea on October 23, only to be blocked by both the EC and security forces.

This obstruction came amid ongoing disputes regarding her eligibility, prompting her to seek judicial intervention. ‎In a November 21, 2025, letter, Otai, represented by lawyers from M/S Escala Associated Advocates in Kampala, accused the EC of delaying and refusing to deliver a decision on her petition.

She claimed that the EC’s inaction violates statutory obligations, labelling it “unjustifiable, illegal, irrational, and unreasonable.”

Otai’s petition calls for an immediate ruling from the EC and seeks a permanent injunction to prevent the gazetting of any candidate for the Bukedea Woman MP seat until her complaint is resolved.

“The delay undermines the rule of law and creates an unequal application of electoral laws,” Otai argued, emphasising that such actions erode participatory democracy by depriving candidates of the opportunity to campaign and connect with voters.

She has also accused Among of interfering with electoral laws, which she claims has compromised the integrity of the electoral process. ‎The EC had since scheduled a hearing for November 4, 2025, during which it promised to deliver a ruling within one week.

However, as of now, Otai has not received any communication regarding the outcome, further fueling her allegations of bureaucratic inefficiency and abuse of power. This legal battle unfolds against a backdrop of another lawsuit filed by Zipporah Akol, challenging the eligibility of Otai and two other aspirants: Hellen Akol Odeke the independent and NRM-leaning, and Mercy Marion Alupo of National Unity Platform ( NUP), because they are not registered voters in their respective parishes.

This suit, registered as Cause No. 198 of 2025, cites decisions made by local Parish Tribunals that recommended the removal of the aspirants from the official voters’ roll. ‎

Otai is accused of not being a registered voter in Kopeta Parish, while Odeke and Alupo face similar allegations in Malera and Kotolut parishes, respectively. The Electoral Commission was also named as a respondent in the lawsuit, with the plaintiff seeking to compel the EC to act on the tribunals’ decisions. ‎

In an affidavit submitted to the High court, the EC, led by Justice Simon Byabakama, stated that it had thoroughly reviewed the complaints against the aspirants and affirmed that the local tribunals acted within their authority, which prompted the EC to delete the three aspirants from the National Voters Register.

As the case remains under judicial review, justice Simon Peter Kinobe was expected to deliver a ruling on October 27, 2025, which Otai alleges did not happen to date.‎