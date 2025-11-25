President Museveni Vows Funding for Road Infrastructure Rukiga’s Muhanga–Kisiizi–Kebisoni Road

RUKIGA; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has confirmed that government has already secured funds to tarmac the Muhanga–Rwamucucu–Kisizi–Rukungiri road.

Addressing supporters during an NRM presidential campaign rally at Rwamucucu Playgrounds in Rukiga District, Museveni said the road will link directly to major highways in the Kigezi Sub-region, including the Mbarara–Rukungiri road, Kampala–Kabale–Kisoro road, and Kabale–Katuna road, further boosting regional connectivity.

Museveni highlighted how the NRM government has strategically expanded infrastructure in Rukiga and the wider Kigezi Sub-region specifically in electricity distribution, water supply, and overall structural development anchored on long-standing peace and stability.

He urged leaders and residents of Rukiga to embrace prioritization when planning for development programs.

Gen. Museveni committed to establishing an irrigation scheme at the Kabimbiri–Rushebeya swamp to boost commercial agriculture and crop yields in Rukiga District.

He cited the Presidential Initiative on Banana Industrial Development led by Prof. Florence Muranga in Bushenyi, which has increased banana yields tenfold through irrigation. Museveni encouraged the people of Rukiga to adopt similar irrigation practices.

He also commended residents for their efforts in wetland conservation.

The NRM flag-bearer outlined plans for expanding job opportunities in Rukiga District through commercial agriculture, manufacturing, and the services sector.

He presented analytics showing that manufacturing employs over 1.3 million Ugandans, with millions more engaged in services and commercial farming.

Museveni projected that NRM’s socioeconomic empowerment funds will grow in his next term. He revealed that the Parish Development Model (PDM) will reach 800 million shillings per parish within five years, supporting at least 800 households per parish. More sectors including cultural and religious leaders, as well as university graduates will be enrolled onto empowerment schemes.

He listed viable commercial agricultural enterprises for Rukiga residents, including dairy farming, poultry, coffee production, and fish farming, citing success stories from other districts.

Gen. Museveni emphasized the implementation of free universal education in government schools, calling it both a wealth creation strategy and a job creation avenue.

He warned those introducing illegal charges in government schools to stop, noting the detrimental impact such fees have on children who drop out and on the country’s future.

Museveni asked the people of Rukiga District to re-elect him and all NRM flag-bearers, pointing to the socioeconomic progress achieved under his leadership. He also assured them of more development opportunities that will arise from Uganda’s oil proceeds.

The NRM candidate distanced himself from independent candidates in Rukiga who claim his endorsement.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda urged voters to re-elect the NRM government, while NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) Anita Among cautioned residents against what she termed ideologically bankrupt opposition figures.

NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Region, Jornad Asiimwe, rallied the party faithful to maintain unity for a resounding victory.