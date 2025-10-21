Uganda-Qatar to host business forum in Doha Oct. 27th 2025 to boost trade

DOHA ;The Second Edition of the Uganda–Qatar Business Forum is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Doha, with the aim of significantly boosting trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The event will be held under the theme “Uganda and Qatar in Partnership for Shared Economic Development.”

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the 2025 Forum aims to expand trade, investment, and tourism opportunities between the two nations.

It will attract senior dignitaries, business leaders, and government officials from Uganda, Qatar, and across the Gulf region. The event is organized in partnership with KON W.L.L as the Strategic Partner.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Qatar, Stephen Chebrot, said the Forum underscores Uganda’s growing engagement with Qatar through economic and commercial diplomacy.

“The Uganda–Qatar Business Forum provides a valuable platform for dialogue, networking, and partnership,” Chebrot noted.

“Uganda welcomes Qatari investors to explore our country’s vast potential in agriculture, tourism, minerals, energy, manufacturing, and ICT — key sectors driving Uganda’s transformation agenda.”

The one-day Forum will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and sector-specific presentations from leading institutions such as the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotion Authority, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), Qatar Chamber of Commerce, and Qatar Tourism.

Participants will also take part in business-to-business networking sessions, cultural showcases, and targeted discussions aimed at boosting bilateral and private-sector collaboration.

The Uganda–Qatar Business Forum forms part of Uganda’s broader Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Programme, designed to attract foreign investment, promote exports, and strengthen partnerships that advance shared prosperity between Uganda and its international allies.