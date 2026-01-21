Uganda Prepares to Host Major UK Trade and Investment Summit

KAMPALA, UGANDA; Uganda is preparing to host a high-level UK–Uganda Trade, Investment and Tourism Forum in February 2026, a move expected to strengthen bilateral ties and unlock new opportunities for business, tourism, and economic cooperation.

The forum will bring together government officials, investors, and private sector leaders from both countries to explore partnerships in key sectors, including trade, manufacturing, tourism, technology, and infrastructure.

Officials say hosting the event positions Uganda as a strategic gateway for British investment in East Africa while showcasing the country’s growing potential as a competitive and stable investment destination.

Following ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties, with past UK-Africa summits highlighting Uganda’s potential in areas like clean energy, tech, and infrastructure, aiming to attract investment and boost bilateral trade.

These events, including the Uganda Convention in the UK and various business forums, aim to showcase opportunities, forge deals, and deepen partnerships between the UK and Uganda/East Africa, though recent discussions also involve shifting trade dynamics, like increased UAE engagement.