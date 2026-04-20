Parliament mourns Kalangala Woman MP Helen Nakimuli

KAMPALA,UGANDA; Leaders across the political divide have expressed shock and grief following the sudden death of Kalangala District Woman MP, Helen Nakimuli.

Nakimuli, an outspoken member of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) and shadow minister for ICT & National Guidance, was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon at Alexandria Medical Centre after an unsuccessful surgical procedure.

According to the Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, Nakimuli had remained actively engaged in her duties until shortly before the surgery.

“This morning [Sunday] at about 9:00 am, I spoke to Hon. Helen Nakimuli regarding a meeting of opposition MPs. At the time, she was driving herself to the hospital for what she described as a minor procedure. Unfortunately, she did not make it out of theatre,” Ssenyonyi said.

Nakimuli’s death has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, coming just weeks before her anticipated swearing-in for the 12th parliament, scheduled for May 14, 2026.

Speaker of parliament, Anita Among, described Nakimuli as an esteemed colleague whose passing had left parliament in deep shock. A devout member of the Orthodox faith and daughter of Rev. Fr. Christopher Walusimbi, Nakimuli is remembered for her dedication to public service and advocacy for the people of the Ssese Islands.

Before joining parliament in 2021, she served as a Community Development Officer in Bukebe, Bufumira, and Mazinga sub-counties, roles that shaped her commitment to grassroots development.

Former LoP, Mathias Mpuuga, said her passion for improving livelihoods in the Ssese Islands was evident early on and inspired her transition into national politics. In parliament, Nakimuli was known for her fearless advocacy.

As shadow inister for Fisheries, she was a vocal critic of the treatment of fishing communities and a strong advocate for lake safety. Beyond politics, she was also active in sports, with Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua noting her enthusiasm for netball, basketball, and volleyball.

Even in her final days, Nakimuli remained vocal on governance issues. During her last parliamentary submission on April 15, 2026, she questioned the government’s preparedness for the Hoima City Stadium ahead of a CAF inspection.

NUP secretary general, David Lewis Rubongoya, described her death as a tragedy. Nakimuli’s body has been transferred to Mulago Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.