Kalangala Woman MP Helen Nakimuli Dies After Surgery

Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament Helen Nakimuli has died, her party the National Unity Platform has said.

The party confirmed that Nakimuli died following an unsuccessful surgery, although details surrounding the procedure and circumstances of her death were still limited by press time.

Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP leader known as Bobi Wine, described the news as “terrible and shocking” in a social media post. He said the legislator passed away after an “unsuccessful surgery” and offered prayers for her family.

Nakimuli was a popular figure in the Ssese Islands, where she earned the nickname “Mama Kalangala” for her work with women’s groups and the youth through her private foundation.

In Parliament, she was a vocal critic of the government and frequently campaigned for better infrastructure and safety for the fishing communities she represented.

She was also a well-known sportswoman, serving as the captain of the Ugandan parliamentary volleyball team.

A representative for the NUP told the PML Daily that the party was “deeply saddened by the loss of a committed leader who stood for the rights of her people.”

Details regarding the nature of the surgery have not been made public. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family and the Ugandan Parliament in the coming days.