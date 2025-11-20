Airtel adds two New 4G Sites in Kalangala islands

KALANGALA; Airtel Uganda has commissioned its 10th 4G mast in the Kalangala Islands, marking a significant milestone in the company’s nationwide network expansion drive.

The new installation aims to improve voice and data connectivity, enhance service reliability, and meet the growing digital needs of communities on Bugala Island and surrounding areas.

The newly activated site will provide coverage for villages including Buyindi, Bumanji, Kizira, Lunsi, Kasenyi, Kyagwima, Njoga, and Buyiri, as part of Airtel Uganda’s broader initiative to close network gaps across the country. Since the beginning of 2025, the telecom operator has built over 180 new sites nationwide.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kalangala, Henry Ssebunya, commended Airtel Uganda for its investment, noting that the upgrade will support business, communication, and innovation in the district.

Speaking at the commissioning, Musa Gava, Airtel Uganda’s Business Territory Manager for Kalangala, emphasized the company’s commitment to improving service quality and expanding digital access across Uganda. “This 10th site ensures our customers enjoy a much better network experience. We have listened to concerns about poor connectivity, and this upgrade is our response,” he said.

Gava added that the new infrastructure is expected to drive socio-economic growth, boost local businesses, and provide greater access to calls, SMS, data, financial services, and the internet.

Recent figures indicate that Airtel Uganda now serves 17.9 million subscribers, including 7.5 million data users, underscoring the increasing demand for reliable digital services and the importance of continued network investment.

“Our investment in network infrastructure ensures better service quality, supports economic activity, enhances access to healthcare and education, and strengthens social and digital inclusion across Uganda,” Gava concluded.