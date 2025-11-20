President Museveni Reaffirms directive scrapping 5% deductions imposed on sugarcane farmers still stands

MAYUGE; President Museveni has reiterated that his directive scrapping the 5 percent waste-management deductions previously imposed on sugarcane farmers by millers remains firmly in place.

The President, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, made the assurance while addressing a massive campaign rally in Katwe Village, Mayuge Town Council, Mayuge District.

Earlier this year, President Museveni instructed sugar millers to stop deducting the contentious 5 percent “trash levy” from farmers, describing it as unfair. The directive followed discussions with both farmers and millers aimed at resolving sector challenges, and it took effect in August 2025.

At the rally, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flagbearer also assured sugarcane farmers that weighbridges used for sugarcane transport remain operational and that they should not be concerned about disruptions.

President Museveni further announced a major government initiative to support large-scale farmers, revealing plans to establish a national fund to purchase fertilizers and to fully construct fishponds for communities that cannot afford them.

He explained that the initiative is intended to boost agricultural productivity and accelerate wealth creation, particularly in rural areas where households have land but lack the capital to modernize farming.

“We are starting a fund to purchase fertilizers for those who are farming on a large scale. The government will also build ponds because you are not in position to do so yourselves it’s an expensive venture,” he said.

The President added that this support aligns with the wealth-creation message the NRM has championed since the 1960s. He reminded the crowd that development and personal wealth are not the same, saying, “A tarmac road or electricity is ours, but wealth is yours.”

He urged households to embrace the four-acre model coffee, fruits, pasture, food crops, supplemented by poultry, piggery, or fish farming to secure family income. He highlighted success stories such as George Matongo of Ngoma, a dairy farmer who collects over 900 litres of milk daily despite living in a remote village without major infrastructure.

Reflecting on his past, the President thanked God for enabling him, the First Lady, and other NRM leaders to return to the area in peace.

He recalled being in the same region 52 years ago fighting in the forests of Kityerera. He remembered those who lost their lives during the struggle, noting their connection to the area.

Museveni emphasized the NRM’s role in restoring and maintaining peace in Uganda, noting that the country endured many conflicts even after 1972 but now enjoys “total peace.”

On development, he highlighted road infrastructure improvements such as the Musita–Mayuge–Busia road and assured residents that remaining sections, including Iganga to Bwanda, will be completed.

On education, the President pointed out gaps in facility distribution in Mayuge District. Although the district has 143 government primary schools and 84 parishes, 21 parishes still lack a primary school due to poor planning. Mayuge also has 12 government secondary schools with nine sub-counties currently served.

New seed schools in Mpungwe (completed), Weilasa (under construction), and Kityerera (to be constructed) will help bridge these gaps.

Regarding health, President Museveni noted that only two of the district’s 16 sub-counties lack a Health Centre III or IV, and these will be upgraded.

He also spoke about job creation, emphasizing that employment grows from wealth generated in agriculture and industry.

He reported that industries have created 1.3 million jobs, compared to government’s 480,000.

He encouraged supporters to confidently explain that they back the NRM because it has delivered peace, development, wealth creation, and jobs.

Janet Kataaha Museveni expressed gratitude for Uganda’s transformation, recalling a time when the country was considered a failed state. She thanked the people of Mayuge for their commitment and encouraged them to fulfil their duty to vote, urging them to support the NRM.