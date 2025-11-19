President Museveni pardons 143 convicted petty prisoners

KAMPALA; President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has exercised his constitutional authority to pardon aleast 143 prisoners. In a letter, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka sent the statutory instrument of pardon to the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, on behalf of the President.

“In accordance with Article 121 (4) (a) of the 1995 Republic of Uganda Constitution, On the recommendations of the Prerogative of Mercy committee, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda has granted pardon to a total of 143 (one hundred and forty-three) prisoners, and all these prisoners pardoned are petty offenders or those who have been convicted of minor offenses or misdemeanors,” the statement reads. It continues: “This, therefore, is to forward to you the Instrument of Pardon, duly signed by H.E. the President, for your appropriate action.” The Attorney General also requested that the Commissioner General inform his office by return of post once the release process has been completed.

Senior Commissioner of Prisons Frank Baine, the Prisons Spokesperson, explained that those granted pardon are petty offenders and that their release is aimed at reducing congestion in the country’s prisons. He noted that the prison population currently stands at 78,320 inmates, far exceeding the facilities’ capacity of roughly 22,000. Baine welcomed the presidential pardon, emphasizing its role in easing congestion.

Addressing speculation that the pardons were politically motivated, Baine dismissed links to ongoing election campaigns, pointing out that the President routinely issues pardons annually. The Prerogative of Mercy Committee, chaired by Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, advises the President on matters of pardon.