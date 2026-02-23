Lubaga cathedral to host mass for Besigye, prisoners today

KAMPALA; The family of detained former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye is set to hold a special holy mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral Rubaga.

The announcement was made by Winnie Byanyima, Besigye’s wife, who invited the public to attend the prayers scheduled for 2pm today.

“I invite Ugandans to come and join me and my family at a holy mass celebrated by His Grace Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere at Rubaga Cathedral at 2pm today,” Byanyima said.

She explained that the purpose of the mass is to commit Dr Besigye to God in prayer for his health and freedom, and to pray for all other prisoners and people who are sick across the country.

“We are inviting everyone, whatever your faith whether you’re Catholic, Anglican, Muslim, or a traditional spiritualist come and join us to pray for our people and our country. Whether you are from the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), National Unity Platform (NUP), Democratic Party (DP), or even the National Resistance Movement (NRM),” she said.

Byanyima added that anyone who cares about human rights and the welfare of prisoners should join the prayers.

Besigye, along with Obedi Lutale and Capt. Denis Oola, was allegedly abducted in Nairobi in 2024 after attending a book launch hosted by Kenyan politician Martha Karua.

Prosecutors allege that the trio later traveled to Switzerland, Greece, and Kenya, where they attended both physical and virtual meetings allegedly aimed at plotting the overthrow of the Ugandan government, in collaboration with operatives based in Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala.

They are further accused of failing to report knowledge of the alleged treasonous activities between 2023 and November 2024, contrary to Ugandan law.