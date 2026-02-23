URA to relocate Kikuubo office after public uproar

KAMPALA; The Uganda Revenue Authority has announced it will remove its temporary container office from a pavement in the city centre following strong criticism from the public on social media.

The container became a talking point after Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), working with police, evicted street vendors, boda boda riders and taxi operators who were conducting business in undesignated areas last week. Many social media users argued that if informal traders were being removed from pavements, the URA structure should also be taken away.

The online campaign was amplified by Sudhir Byarunhanga, who questioned why the tax body was allowed to operate from the walkway while other roadside structures had been cleared. He said URA had the means to rent office space in nearby buildings.

URA initially defended the container, saying it was providing free taxpayer support services. However, public pressure continued to grow, especially on X.

On Sunday evening, URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi announced that the authority would remove the temporary tax office by close of business on Monday, February 23, 2026.

“URA salutes KCCA for the good work being done in the city. The temporary tax office in Kikuubo has served its purpose and will be removed by COB tomorrow 23/02/26,” he wrote on X.

URA added that taxpayer support services will now be offered at its new Taxpayer Support Centre on the ground floor of Pearl Towers on Kintante Road until a more permanent office is opened closer to the central business district.