Museveni sets two-day public holiday Ahead of 2026 Elections

KAMPALA, UGANDA; President Yoweri Museveni has declared January 15 and 16, 2026, as public holidays ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Uganda is set to head to the polls on January 15, 2026, in accordance with the Constitution, which mandates that every five years the President and Members of Parliament renew their mandate through universal adult suffrage by secret ballot.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon the President, I declare the 15th and 16th of January, 2026, to be observed as public holidays throughout Uganda for the purpose of enabling citizens to participate in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections,” President Museveni said.

The Electoral Commission nominated eight presidential candidates on September 23 and 24, 2025. Subsequently, on October 22 and 23, 2025, it nominated candidates to represent 353 directly elected Members of Parliament, 146 District Woman Representatives, and five representatives each for Older Persons, Persons with Disabilities, Workers, and Youths.

The presidential contenders include Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Elton Joseph Mabirizi, Robert Kasibante, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Mugisha Muntu, Munyagwa Mubarak Sserunga and Bulira Frank Kabinga.

Bobi Wine is widely viewed as President Museveni’s strongest challenger, setting the stage for a high-stakes political rematch.

Observers believe the contest will dominate Uganda’s political discourse, reigniting debates on leadership, democracy, and the country’s future.

In the previous presidential election held on January 14, 2021, 11 candidates contested for the presidency. Of the 18,103,603 registered voters, 10,350,819 cast their ballots, representing a voter turnout of 57.2 percent.

President Museveni won the election with 6,042,898 votes (58.38 percent), while Bobi Wine finished second with 3,631,437 votes (35.08 percent).

The victory extended President Museveni’s rule beyond four decades, cementing his status as one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.