EC Introduces New Biometric Machines Ahead of 2026 Elections

KAMPALA; EC Chairperson Simon Byabakama said the machines will verify voters before ballots are issued, using either fingerprint or facial recognition.

“The new machines will be used to tell ballots that have not been in the due process and will not be counted,” Byabakama emphasized, highlighting the devices’ role in safeguarding the integrity of the vote.

The move comes in response to challenges experienced during the 2021 general election, when the effectiveness of biometric machines was questioned.

Observers reported malfunctions and delays that forced officials to rely on manual verification in some areas, reducing transparency and raising concerns about voter confidence.

Byabakama stressed that the EC’s efforts are intended to restore public trust in the electoral system.

“These measures are not just about technology; they are about ensuring that every ballot counted represents a true voter,” he said.

He added that maintaining the integrity of elections is a responsibility shared by all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society, and citizens.

“The biometric kits will also play a critical role during vote counting, identifying ballots that have not followed proper verification procedures and preventing them from being tallied,” Byabakama said.

According to the EC chief, this is part of a broader strategy to reduce incidents of impersonation, ballot-stuffing, and other forms of election malpractice.

As Uganda prepares for the 2026 polls, the EC is emphasizing that robust voter verification and ballot validation are central to a credible election.

The introduction of new technology, combined with active stakeholder participation, is expected to significantly improve electoral transparency and efficiency compared to previous elections.