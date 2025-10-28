2500 graduate at Victoria University’s 9th ceremony

Kampala – Victoria University is poised to mark a historic milestone today as it confers degrees, diplomas, and certificates upon more than 2,500 accomplished students during its 9th Graduation Ceremony at the opulent Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo. This grand event, themed “Shaping the Future: Innovation, Digitality & Employability,” underscores the institution’s decade-long commitment to fostering globally competitive talent amid Uganda’s dynamic socio-economic landscape.

Founded in 2013, Victoria University has evolved into one of Uganda’s premier private higher education providers, offering diverse programs across business, engineering, humanities, law, education, and health sciences. Today’s ceremony celebrates not just academic triumphs but the resilience and innovation of a new generation ready to propel national development. Graduates, hailing from varied backgrounds, represent a surge in enrollment that reflects the university’s emphasis on digital transformation and practical skills training—essentials for thriving in a tech-driven job market.

Dr. Harriet Mimi Uwineza, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Chairperson of the Graduation Publicity Committee, captured the electric atmosphere: “Please join us as we honour excellence and create memories that last a lifetime.” Her words echo the university’s official statement, which hailed the occasion as a tribute to “dedication, excellence, and hard work.”

Excitement ripples through the graduand community. Mugisha Isaac, a proud member of the Class of 2025, shared his elation: “Excited to be part of the graduating class of 2025. Thank you for shaping our future! With God, all things are possible.” Fellow graduate Ssebadduka Trevor extended congratulations to peers, while Bernard Kwiringira Japhali thanked stakeholders: “Kudos to every stakeholder for making this journey possible.” Barbie Taicy, voicing a collective sigh of relief, noted: “The long-awaited date has finally been communicated.”

As regalia-clad scholars gather under Munyonyo’s lakeside splendor, this ceremony reaffirms Victoria University’s role in bridging academia and industry. With alumni already leading in key sectors, these fresh graduates are primed to drive innovation, boost employability, and contribute to Uganda’s Vision 2040 ambitions. Watchdog Uganda will bring live updates from the venue, capturing speeches, accolades, and the triumphant procession that promises to inspire the next wave of leaders.