Sudhir Ruparelia Pledges 100 Master’s Scholarships in Honor of Late Son Rajiv at Victoria University Graduation

Munyonyo ; In a deeply moving tribute during Victoria University’s (VU) 9th Graduation Ceremony, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia announced 100 full Master’s scholarships for outstanding Ugandan students, dedicating the initiative to his late son, Rajiv Ruparelia. Unveiled at the Speke Resort Munyonyo amid the conferment of over 2,500 degrees, the pledge—targeting innovation, digital skills, and employability—honors Rajiv’s visionary legacy in education and youth empowerment.

Rajiv, who tragically passed away in a motor vehicle accident in May 2025 at age 35, was a pivotal force behind VU’s growth as a hub for African talent. As a strategist and philanthropist, he championed accessible higher education, helping reposition the institution since its 2013 founding. Flanked by his wife Jyotsna in academic regalia on stage, Dr. Ruparelia’s voice trembled with emotion: “These scholarships embody Rajiv’s unyielding passion for nurturing tomorrow’s leaders—may they carry his spirit forward.” The announcement, captured in a poignant photo of the couple amid VU dignitaries, elicited standing ovations from graduates and families.

This gesture extends the Ruparelia Foundation’s storied philanthropy, including 60% tuition relief during COVID-19 and prior awards of over 1,000 scholarships. Amid Uganda’s youth employability crisis—where just 23% secure formal jobs per 2023 World Bank data—the program addresses critical skills gaps, aligning with Vision 2040’s digital economy goals.

VU Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence K. Muganga described it as “a profound act of remembrance and forward momentum.” Chief guest, His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, lauded the family’s resilience, urging recipients to innovate for societal good. Under the ceremony’s theme “Shaping the Future: Innovation, Digitality & Employability,” the event blended celebration with solemnity, featuring an emotional video tribute to Rajiv.

Applications open soon via VU’s portal, prioritizing merit. As confetti fell on the Class of 2025, Rajiv’s enduring impact shone brightly, inspiring a new era of inclusive excellence.