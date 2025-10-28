Museveni appoints Lino Anguzu as new DPP

KAMPALA — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Mr. Lino Anguzu as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), replacing Justice Jane Frances Abodo, who was recently elevated to the position of Principal Judge.

Mr. Anguzu has been serving as Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP) and Head of the International Crimes Department at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). Over the years, he has handled several high-profile cases, particularly those related to terrorism, treason, and other serious transnational crimes.

Renowned for his professionalism and deep understanding of criminal law, Anguzu has also lectured on complex legal topics and frequently represented the prosecution in both local and international forums.

According to reliable sources, President Museveni has already forwarded Mr. Anguzu’s name to Parliament’s Appointments Committee for vetting and approval, paving the way for his formal assumption of office once confirmed.

Mr. Anguzu’s appointment marks a new chapter in Uganda’s prosecutorial leadership, coming at a time

when the ODPP continues to strengthen its mandate to deliver justice, uphold the rule of law, and ensure accountability in the criminal justice system