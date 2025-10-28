Parliament Locks Out NTV

KAMPALA; A standoff over media freedom unfolded at the Parliament of Uganda on Tuesday morning after security personnel reportedly blocked an NTV Uganda crew from accessing the precincts, sparking outrage from opposition legislators and renewed concerns over shrinking press space.

The journalists, attached to Nation Media Group’s NTV Uganda, were allegedly stopped at the main entrance, and their press accreditation tags withdrawn by security officers who cited “instructions not to let them in” but provided no specific reason.

The decision has triggered sharp condemnation from the Opposition, who link the move to NTV’s recent reporting on “unopposed candidates” in Parliament — a series that spotlighted the top leadership of the House, including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi decried the incident, calling it an attack on media freedom.

“Information reaching us is that the leadership of Parliament is angry because of the stories NTV has been running about ‘unopposed candidates,’ including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. What a shame!” Ssenyonyi said.

On the floor of Parliament, Acting Leader of the Opposition Muwanga Kivumbi demanded an official explanation, urging the Speaker to protect the independence of the press.

“Mr. Speaker, the House must take action to ensure media independence and press freedom are not suffocated,” Kivumbi stated.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, in response, distanced Parliament’s top leadership from the decision and pledged to follow up on the matter.

“First, the Speaker and Deputy are not involved in the accreditation process of the media. But we shall take interest in the matter, though I’m more interested in understanding the regulation under which they are accredited,” Tayebwa said.

He added, “On the withdrawal of NTV accreditation, it comes as news to me, and I will follow up.”

Adding his voice, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, himself a former journalist, called for a ministerial explanation, suggesting that the move could be part of a wider effort to silence critical media.

“I worked at Monitor before I came here. NTV can’t cover the President — I don’t know if that’s not deliberate to strangle Nation Media. Can we get an explanation from the Minister on what crimes Nation Media has committed, if any?” Ssemujju asked.

The incident has reignited debate over the independence of the Ugandan Parliament’s communication department and the treatment of journalists covering legislative affairs.

Observers warn that the exclusion of NTV, one of Uganda’s leading broadcasters, could set a troubling precedent for press freedom and transparency in the country’s legislative processes.